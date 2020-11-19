Hospital Report: Nov. 19, 2020

DEATHS

Ronald Basil Verdier, 77, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:12 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Lawrence Frank Kroner, age 96, of Eden Fields Assisted Living in Standish, Michigan, formerly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Lawrence Frank Kroner.

Krista Huffman, 50, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Saturday (November 14, 2020) in Blessing Hospital in Quincy. The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is in charge of the arrangements.

Richard A. Klusmeyer, age 73, of Hannibal, MO, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in his home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Richard A. Klusmeyer.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.