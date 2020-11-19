Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has launched a heavy warship capable of carrying helicopters, drones and missile launchers amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. Photographs of the ship, named after slain Guard naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, showed it carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. It also carried four small fast boats, the kind the Guard routinely uses in the Persian Gulf. Sailors manned deck-mounted machine guns in images published Thursday as the Guard announced the boat’s presence. The ship appears to be an answer to U.S. Navy patrols in the region by its Bahrain-based 5th Fleet.