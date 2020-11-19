Isolated for months, island crew sees pandemic for 1st time

HONOLULU (AP) — Most of the world has been living with the coronavirus for months, but a small group of environmental workers is only now adjusting to the pandemic. Just as the virus began to take hold, in February, these four people set sail for one of the most remote places on Earth — a small camp on Kure Atoll, at the edge of the uninhabited Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. More than 1,400 miles from Honolulu, they lived and worked in isolation, with no television or internet. Their only information came from satellite text messages and occasional emails. Now they are emerging into a changed society.