Judge nixes lawsuit challenging California home pot delivery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial cannabis sales. A group of local governments behind the court challenge argued that the state was usurping their authority to regulate marijuana sales within their borders. The state argued there was no conflict between the state rule and local governments. Fresno County Superior Court Judge Rosemary McGuire wrote that the state regulation “does not command local jurisdictions to do anything or preclude them from doing anything.” Attorneys for the communities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.