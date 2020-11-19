Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama highlight SEC schedule this week

If COVID-19 issues hadn’t postponed Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M, that would’ve been the pick for this slot just as it was for CBS. But top-ranked Alabama as the SEC’s lone undefeated team hosting Kentucky will get he slot. The Crimson Tide has dominated Kentucky, going 13-1 since 1947 in the series. Coach Nick Saban has never lost to Kentucky in seven games, four of those at Alabama. The Crimson Tide also has won 95 straight against unranked teams, the longest FBS streak.