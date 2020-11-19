Macomb restricts access to city buildings as state moves to Tier 3 mitigations
MACOMB (WGEM) -- The City of Macomb will be restricting access to city buildings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 beginning on Friday.
Mayor Michael Inman stated that City of Macomb is implementing the following:
- City Hall is open with restricted access. We ask community members to communicate first via electronic means before meeting in person.
- City payments continue to be accepted via mail, online at City website, and drop box in City Hall parking lot.
- The City water service department is restricting visits into customer properties except for emergencies.
The mayor did not state when these restrictions might be lifeted.