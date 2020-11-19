Skip to Content

Macomb restricts access to city buildings as state moves to Tier 3 mitigations

5:41 pm Coronavirus IllinoisNewsTop Stories
Macomb-City-Hall-04152019

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The City of Macomb will be restricting access to city buildings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 beginning on Friday.

Mayor Michael Inman stated that City of Macomb is implementing the following:

  • City Hall is open with restricted access.  We ask community members to communicate first via electronic means before meeting in person.
  • City payments continue to be accepted via mail, online at City website, and drop box in City Hall parking lot.
  • The City water service department is restricting visits into customer properties except for emergencies.

The mayor did not state when these restrictions might be lifeted.

Jim Roberts

Social Media & Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content