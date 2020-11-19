Macomb restricts access to city buildings as state moves to Tier 3 mitigations

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The City of Macomb will be restricting access to city buildings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 beginning on Friday.

Mayor Michael Inman stated that City of Macomb is implementing the following:

City Hall is open with restricted access. We ask community members to communicate first via electronic means before meeting in person.

City payments continue to be accepted via mail, online at City website, and drop box in City Hall parking lot.

The City water service department is restricting visits into customer properties except for emergencies.

The mayor did not state when these restrictions might be lifeted.