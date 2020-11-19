Missouri’s Drinkwitz seeking more success vs South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has some good memories of playing at South Carolina and hopes to make a few more this week. The Tigers coach was in charge of the Appalachian State program a season ago when the Mountaineers beat the Gamecocks. Drinkwitz brings the Tigers into South Carolina for their first game in three weeks due to COVID-19 issues and a bye week. This is the Gamecocks first contest since firing Will Muschamp and interim coach Mike Bobo will try to lead South Carolina to its first victory in more than a month.