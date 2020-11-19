Mnuchin rejects renewal of some Fed emergency loan programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will not to extend several emergency loan programs set up with the Federal Reserve to support the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision drew a terse rebuke from the Fed. The central bank says it would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities remain as a backstop for the pandemic hobbled economy. In a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Mnuchin said that the Fed’s corporate credit, municipal lending and Main Street Lending programs would not be renewed when they expire on Dec. 31.