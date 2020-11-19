NBA Draft Breakdown: Chicago Bulls Select FSU’s Patrick Williams With The 4th Overall Selection While The T-Wolves Go With Anthony Edwards At Number 1

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the delayed NBA draft. Edwards became the 11th straight one-and-done player to be the top pick, coming in a year where there was no clear obvious choice.

He averaged 19.1 points for the Bulldogs, tops among all freshman.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. The Golden State Warriors, stung by the news that Klay Thompson sustained another leg injury earlier Wednesday, took University of Memphis center James Wiseman with the second overall pick. Golden State stumbled to the bottom of the league while Thompson missed the entire season with a torn ACL in his left knee.



LaMelo Ball then went to the Charlotte Hornets, the next stop on a lengthy basketball journey that sent the guard from high school in California to stops as a professional in Lithuania and Australia.



The Chicago Bulls took Patrick Williams of Florida State, the ACC sixth man of the year as a freshman, at No. 4. Cleveland followed with Auburn's Isaac Okoro, another freshman, to round out the top five.



The latter half of the top 10 featured a couple of highly regarded international players in France's Killian Hayes, taken by Detroit at No. 7, and Deni Avdija, the highest player to come from Israel when Washington picked him at No. 9.



In between, the New York Knicks took forward Obi Toppin, the national player of the year last season at Dayton.



The draft was originally scheduled for June 25 before multiple delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed it out of its usual home at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

