No. 17 Cyclones go for 3rd straight win when K-State visits

Big 12-leading Iowa State will try to take another step toward its first conference championship game when it hosts Kansas State on Saturday in Ames. The 17th-ranked Cyclones have a half-game lead over Oklahoma State in the tightly bunched Big 12 race. They’ll be going for their third straight win. Kansas State would fall two games behind with two games to play if it loses. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy will be looking for a better start after throwing three interceptions in the first half against Baylor two weeks ago. The Cyclones rallied to win that game.