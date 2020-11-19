NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of an investigation into the president’s business dealings. That’s according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity. The New York Times reported that a similar subpoena was sent to President Donald Trump’s company by the Manhattan district attorney, who is conducting a parallel probe. Ivanka Trump tweeted that the subpoenas were “harassment pure and simple.” The Times reported that that the president reduced his company’s tax liability by deducting some consulting fees as a business expense.