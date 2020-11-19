On thin ice: Dutch speedskating race under threat from virus

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A near-mythical Dutch speedskating race could fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic — even if the looming winter is cold enough to stage it for the first time in more than 20 years. The 11 Towns Tour, a roughly 200 kilometer race along frozen canals and lakes in the northern Netherlands, hasn’t been staged since Jan. 4, 1997. It can only go ahead when the ice across the region is thick enough to carry thousands of skaters who take part. Even if the waters freeze this winter, organizers say they won’t be able to stage the race if coronavirus social distancing measures are in force.