Penn State hoping to get more from offense, QB Levis vs Iowa

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis could make the second start of his career when the winless Nittany Lions host Iowa. Penn State head coach James Franklin said Levis provided “a spark” after replacing Sean Clifford in last week’s loss to Nebraska. Levis ran for 61 yards and added 219 yards through the air for the Nittany Lions, who are 0-4 after starting the season ranked in the Top 10. Iowa has won two straight following an 0-2 start, including a 35-7 romp over Minnesota last week.