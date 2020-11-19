Police say man shot to death inside Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man has been shot to death inside an apartment at the southern end of the city. Police say in a news release that officers were called around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to Timber Lakes Apartment Homes for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside one of the units. Police say the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died. The victim’s name had not been released by Thursday morning. Police say detectives questioned people at the scene at the time of the shooting and are not looking for additional suspects. Police have not said whether any arrests have been made or what may have led to the shooting.