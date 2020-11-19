Police: Toddler found dead in St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old at a north St. Louis home. Police say officers were called to the Academy neighborhood Wednesday night and found the child unresponsive. Police say Syncere Taleeb McCoy was pronounced dead at a hospital. No other details have been released. The police Child Abuse Unit is handling the investigation into the boy’s death, with help from the homicide division, which investigates all child deaths.