Quincy Park District hopes to privatize Art Keller Marina

QUINCY (WGEM)-- At one point the Art Keller Marina had a waiting list, and now slips remain vacant.

Quincy Park District Board President John Frankenhoff said he doesn't want to spend public money on something so few people use.

Which is why they are actively looking to privatize the marina.

“Entrepreneur, local business person or a company could step in and manage and operate the marina," said Frankenhoff.

"Therefore, taking that burden off tax-payers and hopefully providing a good quality marina and service to the people that enjoy the river."

Rob Ebbing has had slips in the marina for over 30 years. He said with privatization, you have to think about the cost.

“If it is going to increase or enhance the quality of the marina and the services, then I’d be for it. We also have to be aware that sometimes privatization and enhancements come with a cost," Ebbing said.

Frankenhoff says they will gather feedback and can always reverse course.

“We are not locked into this route or this decision. That’s why it’s important for people to let us know via the survey, emails, phone-calls whatever. Let the board and let our staff know your opinion then we can go from there," Frankenhoff said.

Ebbing thinks upgrading the marina could have real trickle-down benefits for Quincy.

“If it’s going to make it better for the community meaning that it could potentially bring in more people that are transient coming to Quincy. I’m all for it, Ebbing said.

For more information on how to submit a proposal to maintain and oversee day-to-day operations click here.