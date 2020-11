The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to build on last month’s 40-32 win at Kansas City and sweep the season series against the Chiefs for the first time since 2012. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs have won 17 of 18 games with the only loss coming to the Raiders. Kansas City has won 17 of its past 19 road games in the AFC West with both losses coming in Oakland to the Raiders in 2014 and ’17.