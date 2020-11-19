Rights group director latest in chain of Egypt arrests

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights group says its director has been arrested days after two other employees were taken into custody. The arrests of the rights workers come after they met with envoys from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and other countries to discuss ways of improving Egypt’s human rights record, according to the group. The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said Thursday that its executive director, Gasser Abdel-Razek had been taken from his home to an undisclosed location. The arrests are the latest in a years-long crackdown by the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on dissent.