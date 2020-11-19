Southern Missouri man killed in all-terrain vehicle accident

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southern Missouri say a man died after a utility terrain vehicle he was in crashed. Television station KYTV reports that the accident happened Wednesday evening on private property several miles southwest of Willow Springs. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Richard Wors, of Festus, was killed in the crash. Troopers say Wors was a passenger on the UTV when the driver lost control and went off the road. The UTV then overturned, throwing Wors. Investigators say the driver was treated for minor injuries.