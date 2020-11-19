The District needs volunteers to set up lights

QUINCY (WGEM) -- As Christmas time approaches the District is working to bring some holiday cheer to the downtown area by decorating downtown with lights before the Christmas Cruise next week.

Executive Director of the District Bruce Guthrie said for the past few weeks volunteers have helped set up lights throughout the downtown area, but need help putting on the finishing touches.

“Putting decorations up in the park for the past few weeks. We got a company that’s been helping do some things that we can’t as volunteers. We had volunteers two weeks ago, this Saturday we are finishing it up. We still got some things to do.”

“Put up some power cords, put up some lights and decorations, and finish it off. So you know it’s just a wonderful time of the year for the holidays and so we’re looking forward to it. And looking forward to everyone coming down to the heart of Quincy and enjoying the lights.”

The final set-up will take place this Saturday, November 21st, starting at 8 a.m. in Washington Park.