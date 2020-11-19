Tokyo Olympics: Q&A on vaccines, fans, qualifying and costs

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics were postponed eight months ago and are set to open in eight months on July 23, 2021. Crunch time is coming. Tokyo organizers and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach have spoken vaguely about how the games can take place in the midst of a pandemic. But plans and dozens of “scenarios” will have to become concrete beginning next month and into early 2021. Hanging in the balance are 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympians. The IOC depends on the the games since 91% of its revenue is from selling TV rights and sponsorships.