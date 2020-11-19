Virus threat ‘a new terror’ in Syria’s scarred Idlib region

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — The staff at a hospital in the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria is overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Although a shaky cease-fire in the civil war has temporarily halted fighting, the wards are still filled — this time with elderly patients gasping for air. Exhausted medical teams are grappling with a spike in infections in the area that has seen numbers jump 300% in a month. Health authorities are pacing themselves and their resources. But they worry that the territory, which is home to 4 million people who are mostly displaced from elsewhere in the war-torn country, is on the brink of an emergency.