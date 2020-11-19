West Quincy levee work related to Adams Fiber expansion

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- If you've been wondering what the work on the levee in West Quincy is all about, WGEM News now has an answer, and it has nothing to do with last year's flood damage.

Fabius Drainage District President Roger Sutter said the work you see here is part of an Adams Fiber Expansion into West Quincy.

They said crews have been working over the past few weeks to run a fiber line over the Bayview Bridge and into the levee.

"They have their standards for a conduit or any kind of electrical or cable going through our levee system. It has to be inside of a conduit and go up and over the levee and then there will be, I think, a three or four-foot berm put over the top of that conduit to protect it," said Sutter.

He said because of that process, running the fiber through the levee has no negative effects on the integrity of the levee.