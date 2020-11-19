Wet Weather

Cooler air will ride into the Tri-States Friday evening when the wind shifts to the northwest and shoves our warm air south. A front will slowly move over the area this weekend almost stalling out altogether. This will give us an extended period of rain potential beginning Friday night and continuing through the Sunday. There will be a limited potential for rain across the region on Friday afternoon, but rain will become widespread on Saturday and Sunday. The heavy rain should stay south of the Tri-States.