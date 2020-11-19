Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 18) Top-Ranked Palmyra Panthers Ready To Play On Saturday This Week In The Class 2 State Playoffs And Monroe City Head Basketball Coach Brock Edris Welcomes His Full Team Back To The Prep Hardwood

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:26 am High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

The Palmyra Panthers are gearing up for a busy weekend on the prep gridiron as they play host to Hallesville in a big Class 2 State Quarterfinal showdown. (11-0) PHS will face the (7-4) Indians for the second time this season in the Flower City in less than 72 hours. The Class 2 District 6 Champs are already embracing the thought of playing the biggest game of the year, on a Saturday, instead of "Football Friday Night." Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player Of The Year Weston King offered a few thoughts on the subject during a break during drills on Wednesday. We'll have an update...

In Monroe County, Missouri, the Panthers of Monroe City are preparing for their December 1 season opener against Jeff City on the prep hardwood. Head coach Brock Edris had a chance to offer a few thoughts on the the season ahead during practice earlier today. WGEM's Richard Denson will bring us the story from Titletown.

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

Related Articles

Skip to content