WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 18) Top-Ranked Palmyra Panthers Ready To Play On Saturday This Week In The Class 2 State Playoffs And Monroe City Head Basketball Coach Brock Edris Welcomes His Full Team Back To The Prep Hardwood

The Palmyra Panthers are gearing up for a busy weekend on the prep gridiron as they play host to Hallesville in a big Class 2 State Quarterfinal showdown. (11-0) PHS will face the (7-4) Indians for the second time this season in the Flower City in less than 72 hours. The Class 2 District 6 Champs are already embracing the thought of playing the biggest game of the year, on a Saturday, instead of "Football Friday Night." Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player Of The Year Weston King offered a few thoughts on the subject during a break during drills on Wednesday. We'll have an update...

In Monroe County, Missouri, the Panthers of Monroe City are preparing for their December 1 season opener against Jeff City on the prep hardwood. Head coach Brock Edris had a chance to offer a few thoughts on the the season ahead during practice earlier today. WGEM's Richard Denson will bring us the story from Titletown.