WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 18) Palmyra Panthers Head Coach Kevin Miles Appreciates The Leadership Displayed By The Panthers Senior Class And High School Hoops Jamboree Held In Hannibal
College Soccer (Wednesday)
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Canton, Missouri
Poulton Stadium
Women
Clarke University 0
Culver-Stockton 2
Clarke is Now (7-5) overall & (6-5) in the Heart
C-SC Ends The 2020 Season At ( 4-7-1) overall & (4-7-1) in the Heart
Men
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Culver-Stockton 0
Mount Mercy (Iowa) 4
C-SC Ends 2020 Season At (2-11) overall & (2-10) in The Heart
Mount Mercy is 4-6-2 overall and 4-5-2 in Heart