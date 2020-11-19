WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 18) Palmyra Panthers Head Coach Kevin Miles Appreciates The Leadership Displayed By The Panthers Senior Class And High School Hoops Jamboree Held In Hannibal

College Soccer (Wednesday)

Heart of America Athletic Conference

Canton, Missouri

Poulton Stadium

Women

Clarke University 0

Culver-Stockton 2

Clarke is Now (7-5) overall & (6-5) in the Heart

C-SC Ends The 2020 Season At ( 4-7-1) overall & (4-7-1) in the Heart

Men

Heart of America Athletic Conference

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Culver-Stockton 0

Mount Mercy (Iowa) 4

C-SC Ends 2020 Season At (2-11) overall & (2-10) in The Heart

Mount Mercy is 4-6-2 overall and 4-5-2 in Heart