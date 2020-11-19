Wind Advisory Due to Strong, Gusty Winds

We are seeing a big change in temperatures from Wednesday morning. We are about 20 degrees warmer as temperatures are in the upper 40s to mid 50s. We are waking up to some broken cloud cover during morning. We'll see some nice sunshine in the afternoon, but more clouds are expected later. Therefore, I went with a mix of sun and clouds for the day. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 AM - 6 PM today for Ralls County in Missouri, and Brown, Pike and Scott County in Illinois. This is due to strong, gusty winds that are expected mainly this morning and afternoon. The winds will start to die down this evening. However, even if you're not in the advisory you will have strong, gusty winds as well. Sustained winds of 15 - 25 mph, with gusts of 35 - 45 mph will be possible. This is due to a strong pressure gradient between a trough to our west and a ridge to our east. These strong southwest winds will also force warmer air into the Tri-States. Daytime highs will be well above average for this time of year. Our normal high is 49 but highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s, depending on where you live in the area. Later Thursday night, the pressure gradient will weaken and that will allow the winds to die down. With continued winds out of the southwest and some clouds, nighttime lows will be warm again in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Early tomorrow morning, a cold front will sink through the Tri-States. In the afternoon and evening hours there will be some weak moisture convergence along the front. This could lead to some light scattered showers mainly for the far southern tier. But most of us will stay dry. We'll become mostly cloudy which will keep temperatures down a bit. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.