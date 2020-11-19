Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Scott County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45
to 50 mph expected, mainly along and east of the IL river.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* TIMING…The winds will come up quickly during this morning,
with the strongest winds expected late this morning into mid
afternoon.
* WINDS…South to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of
45 to 50 mph will be possible at times today, particularly east
of the IL river.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&