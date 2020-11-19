Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45

to 50 mph expected, mainly along and east of the IL river.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, southeast and west

central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* TIMING…The winds will come up quickly during this morning,

with the strongest winds expected late this morning into mid

afternoon.

* WINDS…South to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of

45 to 50 mph will be possible at times today, particularly east

of the IL river.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

