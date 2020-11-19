Wolves select Edwards with No. 1 pick in delayed NBA draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the delayed NBA draft. Edwards became the 11th straight one-and-done player to be the No. 1 pick, coming in a year when there was no clear obvious choice. He averaged 19.1 points for the Bulldogs, tops among all freshman. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. The draft was originally scheduled for June 25 before multiple delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back and out of its usual home at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.