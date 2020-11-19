Woman charged with trying to smuggle cell phones into prison

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Missouri woman has been indicted after she allegedly tried to smuggle cell phones into a federal prison in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas announced Thursday that 47-year-old Karilyn Primeau, of Smithville, has been indicted on one count of conspiracy to bribe a public official. Primeau is married to an inmate at the U.S. Army Disciplinary Barracks in Leavenworth. The indictment alleges she paid a guard to take cell phones into the prison for inmates to use. If convicted, Primeau could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.