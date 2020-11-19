Woman killed, man hospitalized in Griggsville ATV crash

GRIGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) -- A 60-year-old Griggsville woman was killed in a ATV crash in the 500 block of North Union Street of Griggsville on Tuesday, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reported Thursday that Janet Tedrow was pronounced dead at the seen following attempted lifesaving measures.

The driver of the ATV, Jonathon Goertz of Griggsville, was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Illinois, due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Sheriff David Greenwood reported that a joint investigation into the crash between the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police is still ongoing.