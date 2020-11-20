16 Albanians charged with murder over earthquake deaths

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors have indicted 16 investors, construction experts and local officials on murder and other charges resulting from fatal building collapses after an earthquake a year ago. Prosecutors in the city of Durres, one of the areas most-devastated by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake, charged the investors, engineers and officials on Friday with murder by negligence and corruption. Investors and engineers were accused of violating the use of the proper construction studies and certification, using substandard building materials and violating building codes. The local officials were charged with corruption for allegedly issuing fake documentation to the investors or engineers. The Nov. 26, 2019 earthquake killed 51 people, 23 of them in Durres.