3rd arrested Cincinnati official insists he is innocent

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati City Council member who is the third this year to be arrested on corruption allegations insists he is innocent. Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld was arrested Thursday on allegations he solicited $40,000 in payments to “deliver the votes” for a proposed real estate development. He tweeted Friday that the allegations are “simply not true,” that he will not resign and that he will fight the charges. Democrat Tamaya Dennard resigned this year and pleaded guilty to a charge related to wire fraud. Republican Jeff Pastor was arrested this month on bribery and other counts and says he will fight the charges.