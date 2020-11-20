Asia Today: South Korea, Japan mull steps as new cases rise

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy. The0 figures brought the national caseload to 30,403, including 503 deaths. Most of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers have struggled to track transmissions in schools, private tutoring academies and religious facilities. The Korean Society of Infectious Diseases has warned that the country could be reporting more than 1,000 new infections a day in a week or two if social distancing measures aren’t effectively strengthened. The number of confirmed cases in Japan reached a record for the third straight day at 2,418.