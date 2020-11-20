Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 20, 2020
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
John Shuman
John McPherson
Delores Drebes
Percy Heming
Londyn Genenbacher
Boston Reno
Rebekah Corson
Grady Maggart
Mack Tenhouse
Lois Schneider
Stacy Peters
Cindy Roon
Rick Bulger
Nancy Thomson
Anne Whited
Linda Fahle
Jim Furhman
Justin Taylor
Jessie Kretzer
Irena Cunningham
Norma Clair
Shirley Wear
Elaine McKinstry
John Carson
Jacob Shipe
Lenaezah Chism
Michael Bailey
Jerri Benton
Kathy Haley
Payton Anderson
Mitchell Woodside
ANNIVERSARIES
Dan & Jennie Galbraith
Tim & Jill Houston
Mike & Sheila Karhoff