Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 21, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Amanda Lawrence

Sophia Shaffer

Gabby Shoemaker

Aaron Dye

Kia Horton-Sims

Maria McPherson

Vincent Corrigan

Kathy Helm

Judy Allen

Connie Conn

Jim Dakin

Todd Danner

Tara Thompson

Cindy Hempen

Danny McCarty

Ron Flanegan

Larry Ferguson

Linda Smeltser

Thera Green

Bria Snowden

Joel Siebers

ANNIVERSARIES

Richard & Frieda Mulch

Bruce & Nancy Zumwalt

Dave & LouAnne Mowen

Lyle & Lana Huffman