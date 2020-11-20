California officials announce takedown of Aryan Brotherhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California authorities say they have arrested 50 members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and the Fresnecks street gang in Fresno County as part of a statewide crackdown. Law enforcement officials alleged Friday that the violent criminal organizations have “significant resources” that members use to buy and sell guns and drugs. The members are also accused of perpetrating murders, home invasions, kidnappings, large-scale identity theft and fraud, as well as other violent crimes within Fresno County and across California. Police executed 26 search warrants and 65 arrest warrants on Thursday in five counties. Fifty people were arrested and authorities seized guns, drugs and cash.