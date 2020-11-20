Cold Front Moves Through, Cooling Us Down Some

It's another mild, unseasonably warm start to the day on this Friday. Temperatures are in the 50s. We have clear to mostly clear skies overhead. A cold front is located over southern Iowa and into northwest Missouri. This front will drift southeast and pass through the Tri-States during the morning. The front should move through pretty quiet through, with little to mark its passage. Other than the winds shifting from the west/southwest to the northwest. Slightly cooler air will filter in behind the front, but highs will still be well above average in the upper 50s to low 60s. We'll get to enjoy some sunshine but clouds will build in throughout the day. Friday night will be mostly cloudy but dry. Lows will be slightly cooler, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The cold front will stall out near the Missouri/Arkansas border Saturday morning. It will be a cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The day will start off dry, with the stalled front to out south and a high pressure to our north. However, widespread rain showers are expected later in the day. The rain will make it's way from the south to the north. With the current model runs, we should have a dry morning and afternoon. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours. The highest rain totals are expected to fall further to our south though.