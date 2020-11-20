COVID-19 deaths top 100 for 3rd straight day in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois topped 100 Friday for the third day in a row, and the continuing deluge of new cases helps explain why then nation hit an all-time high on Thursday.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 126 deaths related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, along with 13,012 newly confirmed infections.The pandemic is shaking the nation with its virulence, by some measures topping it. disastrous spring start. The nearly 188,000 new cases reported Thursday is an all-time high, as are the more than 80,000 who are hospitalized. Nationally, an average of 1,300 are dying daily.