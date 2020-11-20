Fort Madison police hunt for gas thief

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- The Fort Madison Police Department is warning drivers to watch out for a gas thief.

Investigators said the crooks are getting under the cars, drilling holes in the gas tanks, draining the tanks and making off with the fuel.

They said they got two reports of this happening last Wednesday: one at the Fort Madison YMCA and the other at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

Investigators said while they haven't gotten any more reports since then, they're asking people to let them know if they see something suspicious.

"That's how we were alerted, besides just the fire department, an employee at Fort Madison Community Hospital said there was a person around a victim's vehicle that they knew they weren't an employee so they contacted us as well," Captain Dustin Fullhart said.

Fullhart said there was a similar incident West Burlington on the same day that they believe to be the work of the same thief.

Fullhart said while the investigation is ongoing, they do have a good idea of who their suspect is.

There's been no word on how close they are to making an arrest.