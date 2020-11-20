Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
State Quarterfinal=
Class 2=
Jefferson (Festus) 24, Duchesne 6
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14, Butler 6
Class 4=
Helias Catholic 36, West Plains 30
Smithville 38, Grandview 0
Union 34, Festus 25
Class 5=
Ft. Zumwalt North 35, Battle 14
Jackson 63, Chaminade 22
Platte County 31, Grain Valley 28
Webb City 42, Lebanon 14
State Semifinal=
Class 6=
DeSmet 13, Fox 0
Eight-Man=
North Andrew 44, Stanberry 22
Southwest (Livingston County) 52, Drexel/Miami(FB) 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/