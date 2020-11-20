Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:54 pm Missouri sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

State Quarterfinal=

Class 2=

Jefferson (Festus) 24, Duchesne 6

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14, Butler 6

Class 4=

Helias Catholic 36, West Plains 30

Smithville 38, Grandview 0

Union 34, Festus 25

Class 5=

Ft. Zumwalt North 35, Battle 14

Jackson 63, Chaminade 22

Platte County 31, Grain Valley 28

Webb City 42, Lebanon 14

State Semifinal=

Class 6=

DeSmet 13, Fox 0

Eight-Man=

North Andrew 44, Stanberry 22

Southwest (Livingston County) 52, Drexel/Miami(FB) 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

