Hannibal riverfront project open to public, phase two begins

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Friday marked the end of multiple years worth of work and struggling against the weather, the Hannibal riverfront improvement is officially open to the public, but parks and rec officials said the work isn't over.

They said the side walks and the marina can now be used, meaning residents can go for a stroll to enjoy the view of the Mississippi.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said there is more work to be done however to make the riverfront truly complete.

"Phase two begins now. That means we're going to be working on tree plantings and trash cans storyboards flagpoles parking lots, a lot of those things have yet to be done, and we'll be working on it for the next year," said Richards.

She said some of the stonework from the old marina is also making an appearance in aspects of the landscaping on the new riverfront.