Human remains found in a southern Serbian mine

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s mission to ensure the rule of law in Kosovo says human remains that are apparently a mass grave of ethnic Albanians from Kosovo have been found in a disused coal mine in Serbia. A long process to identify the victims will now take place. Kosovo’s 1998-99 war, which ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign, left more than 10,000 dead. Over 1,640 people are still unaccounted-for in Kosovo. Several mass graves with the bodies of Kosovo Albanians killed by Serb troops have been discovered in Serbia. Moving victims from Kosovo to Serbia was part of a coverup operation by Serbian authorities to try to hide evidence of war crimes.