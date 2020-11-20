Kroc Center adjusts for mitigations

QUINCY (WGEM) -- As tier-three mitigations roll out in Illinois, the Kroc Center is doing their part to keep members and staff safe.

In order to keep the members safe and adhere to the mitigations, the gym's capacity has dropped from 50 percent down to 25 percent.

It also requires anyone who comes to the Kroc Center must wear a mask for the duration of the time, even while on workout equipment, which the Governor has required.

Another large change will be not having their in-person fitness classes, but they will provide an online option.

The Kroc Center's Membership Services Manager Angie Duerr said they will comply with the new restrictions.

"We are at twenty-five percent capacity, we were at fifty percent of course. So every venue is at twenty-five percent capacity. We will be keeping track and count of those numbers. At this time we really don't feel like it's going to be an issue. We feel like we'll still be able to accommodate everybody that's coming in."

Duerr said they will continue their regularly scheduled deep cleanings and will accept reservations on the hour to make sure they do not exceed 25% capacity.

To make a reservation call (217) 222-5762 or visit their site for an online workout class schedule.