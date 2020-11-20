Lee County continues recount, starts on absentee ballots

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Lee County election officials continued recounting the ballots in the Second Congressional District race on Friday.

Rita Hart's campaign requested the recount in all 24 districts counties after she lost to Marianette Miller-Meeks by just 47 votes.

Staff at the auditors office said they started the recount Thursday morning and were able to finish recounting the precincts and start going through the county's nearly 10,000 absentee ballots by Friday afternoon.

Officials said the recount process has run smoothly and are looking to move to the next step.

"The Recount Board then has a report that we send to the state and then we're done with the election," election administrator Nikki Sugars said.

Officials said they weren't if they would get through all the absentee ballots on Friday but said they would stay until it was done.

They said so far not one ballot has been changed.