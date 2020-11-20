Lee County Sheriff’s deputies seeking information on stolen antiques

MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department said they're looking for a number of antiques that were stolen from an unoccupied farmhouse earlier this year.

Investigators say the most valuable item taken was a porcelain grain scale made in 1915 that had been in the victims' family for several generations.

They said the family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the scales recovery.

But they said the scale was far from the only item taken.

"They talked about a buggy frame, an old drill press, a hand drill press, an outboard motor and a lot of antique hand tools," Detective Clint Wray said.

He said the investigation is moving at a good pace.

"We just pushed it out on our Facebook page," Wray said. "It's starting to get some traction so hopefully we start getting some calls, some tips, someone does the right thing or gives us some information where we can find it."

Investigators said anyone with information should contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or call 319-376-1199 and ask for Detective Wray.