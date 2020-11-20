Locked-down France inches toward ‘Black Friday’ postponement

France’s government is working to get agreement from the nation’s e-commerce sector and supermarket chains to delay the “Black Friday” discount shopping promotion by a week to Dec. 4. More talks are scheduled for Friday afternoon. The push to postpone “Black Friday” comes amid broad concerns that French shops shuttered by the nation’s coronavirus lockdown are already hemorrhaging business and could be hurt further if they miss out on the consumer splurge. The director of Amazon France said Friday that the e-commerce distributor is ready to sign up to the delay. The Economics Ministry also said that supermarket operators and e-commerce sites are looking “favorably” at a possible postponement.