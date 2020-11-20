Man shot by law enforcement officers in Webster County

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say law enforcement officers shot and wounded a man after a standoff in southwest Missouri. Webster County Sheriff Roy Cole says officers were called to a domestic dispute Thursday night just north of Rogersville. Webster County deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the home for several hours after a man a barricaded himself inside with a weapon. Cole says a trooper and deputy fired at the man when he made a “threatening move.” He was taken to a Springfield hospital. Further information was not immediately released.