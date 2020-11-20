Michigan election staff recommend certification of Biden win

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s election bureau is recommending that the Nov. 3 results be certified next week by state canvassers. The decision would bless Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump but likely not cool partisan strife over the vote. The recommendation was posted online with the formal Monday meeting notice of the Board of State Canvassers. The latest guidance came at the end of a stormy week in which Trump summoned Republican state lawmakers to the White House in an effort to try to set aside Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. The Michigan Bureau of Elections says any errors on election night did not affect the tabulation of votes.