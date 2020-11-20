Local hospitals call for caution to protect healthcare workers who are in short supply

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- After hitting the grim, predicted milestone on Friday of running out of critical care beds, Blessing Hospital administrators are preparing for the possibility of actually running out of staff.

It's a potential reality at Blessing and across the river at Hannibal Regional.

We have information from administrators from both hospitals about this issue.

Both said hospital beds are scarce, but they can find new places to put the patients if need be, the real crisis really is finding people to take care of those patients.

Rapid testing continues in quincy, as hospital beds fill.

John Simon, Adams County Emergency Management director and EMS Chief said they're prepared to help move people to where they need to be taken for care.

"We are prepared that if we need to immediately transfer somebody out, we're talking more of a worst case scenario if there is no capacity and somebody needs a critical care bed that we can move though," said Simon.

At Blessing Hospital Doctors said that ability to move patients is now critical as their current readily available beds sit at zero.

While they can add beds they said can't add staff At least not at this very moment.

"We have the physical space to accomplish more expansion, we do not have the staff at this time to expand any further," said Dr. Mary Frances Barthel with Blessing Health System.

Across the river at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System President and CEO Todd Ahrens said while they do still have beds available they are in a similar situation when it comes to staffing.

"You know we'd be converting a lot of non clinical areas to clinical areas to take care of patients, but right now you know the thing we need most is to keep our staff and by that I mean physicians and nurses and all the clinical folks involved healthy," said Ahrens.

He said that's where you come in, no matter where you are.

"To do that you know one of the things we're asking the community to consider is governor parson and other politicians statements about wearing masks social distancing washing your hands, being careful at thanksgiving about who you're around," said Ahrens.

Back in Illinois, Simon said the fight starts with the testing, so you know if need to isolate.

"It's our best attempt at driving down the spread here in Quincy in Adams County," said Simon.

Simon said right now one of the goals with rapid testing is helping people make more informed decisions about thanksgiving gatherings to try and prevent further spread.

Hannibal Regional Administrators said they are seeing 30-40% more people in the hospital than normal right now.